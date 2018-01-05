PCL: Round 8, Day1

Red Force vs Hurricanes

The first day of the CWI Digicel PCL clash between T&T Red Force and Leewards Hurricanes brought 13 wickets and led to excitement amongst the gathering of fans at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

Replying to the T&T Red Force’s 221, the Leewards Hurricanes were tottering on 36 for three when stumps were drawn. Jeremiah Louis and Sheeno Berridge exploited the conditions well to grab four wickets each during the home team innings. Four Red Force batsmen got starts but did not carry on, as Tion Webster’s 38 was the top score.

T&T hit back towards the end of the final session sending back the Hurricanes top three batsmen including their captain Keiran Powell. Louis said he was happy to play on the Oval pitch as it offered him something to work with. “I normally bowl at the fourth stump and this pitch was good to work on. It offered something for the quick bowlers and we got rewards.” Berridge was also very fond of the pitch and said, “I enjoyed bowling here and is looking forward to even more wickets on this pitch.

Scorpions vs Jaguars

Three-time defending regional four-day champions Guyana Jaguars bossed around the lacklustre-looking Jamaica Scorpions for most of yesterday, though the hosts eventually came to life and fought back gamely late in the afternoon.

At the end of the rain-interrupted opening day of the eighth-round match, the Jaguars were 75-3 in reply to the Scorpions meagre first-innings total of 106 all out.

Scores: Scorpions' 106 (36.2 overs); Jaguars 75-3 (22 overs).

Left-handers Vishaul Singh and former West Indies batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul are not out on 10 and three, respectively, on a pitch that appeared a bit on the slow side. The Scorpions pacers Reynard Leveridge and Derval Green and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nikita Miller have taken one wicket a piece.

Pride vs Volcanoes

Test batsman Roston Chase can definitely be called a crisis cricketer as he conjured up another rescue act with the bat yesterday.

After playing a couple face-saving innings for the West Indies in his brief career, Chase came to Barbados’ salvation on the first day of their eighth round match in the Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Kensington Oval.

Chase cleverly and carefully compiled his seventh first-class century as he and his Empire teammate Justin Greaves, who made an attractive 60 with nine fours off 94 balls in 136 minutes, rescued Barbados from the dire straits of 31 for five with a 130-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Along with a polished 49, laced with nine fours off 73 balls by debutant wicket-keeper/batsman Tevyn Walcott, who added a further 97 vital runs for the seventh wicket with Chase, Barbados rallied to a respectable 296 for nine off 90 overs at the close of play.

