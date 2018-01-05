PCL: Round 8, Day 2

Scorpions vs Jaguars

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Half-centuries from left-handed openers John Campbell and Assad Fudadin led a Jamaica Scorpions fightback but a clatter of wickets late in the day left leaders Guyana Jaguars firmly in control of their eighth round contest in the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

Trailing by 77 runs on first innings, Scorpions ended the second day at Sabina Park on 167 for five – just 90 runs ahead.

They made an excellent start to their second innings as Campbell stroked 62 and Fudadin, 61 not out, in a fine first wicket stand of 112.

Campbell was his usual aggressive self, stroking nine boundaries in a 68-ball innings while Guyanese Fudadin proved the anchor for Scorpions against his old team, and has so far faced 155 balls and counted six fours.



Red Force vs Hurricanes

Fifteen wickets fell on day two of the contest between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to leave the round eight Digicel Regional Four-Day match hanging in the balance at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Resuming the day on 36 for three in the first innings, the Leeward Islands were dismissed for 163 to hand the Red Force a lead of 59 runs. The Hurricanes fought back as the Red Force closed on 143 for eight in the second innings for a lead of 202 runs.

Pride vs Volcanoes

The match between Barbados Pride and Windward Volcanoes in the Digicel Regional Four-Day Tournament at Kensington Oval was evenly balanced at the end of the second day today. The Volcanoes were 241 for 6 in 81 overs needing another 75 runs to surpass the Pride’s total of 316 all out.

The not out batsmen were Kyle Mayers on 30 and Shane Shillingford on 7. Fast bowler Kemar Roach was the best bowler on show for the team as he took 3 wickets from 14 containing overs, including four maidens for 45 runs

Even though he is not as fast as he once was, the wily Roach still has the skill to produce sharp rising deliveries along with the ability to move the ball both ways.

