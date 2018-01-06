PCL: Round 8, Day 3

Scorpions vs Jaguars

Guyana Jaguars withstood a late rattle from the Jamaica Scorpions to come away with a two-wicket victory, in an exciting finish on day three of their eighth-round Regional four-day game at Sabina Park yesterday.

Set a target of 135, the Jaguars defied tight and consistent bowling from the hosts' spin attack, on a pitch which continued to show signs of life, to get across the line at 136-8.

The win has virtually wrapped up a fourth-consecutive title for the Jaguars who are way ahead of the competition, with two rounds of games still to come.

Opening batsman Chanderpaul Hemraj led the way for the visitors with an aggressive 40, with support coming from young Keemo Paul who contributed 21 off a mere 11 deliveries.



Red Force vs Hurricanes

Jason Campbell turned batsman to slam an unbeaten 30 and forge an unbeaten 21-run last wicket stand to give the Leewards Hurricanes a thrilling one-wicket victory over the T&T Red Force at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Chasing 222 runs to win, leg-spinner Imran Khan ran through the Leewards with five wickets, but in the end it was not enough, as Campbell was the star on the day. Leewards slipped to 205 for nine, but Campbell slammed three sixes in the space of seven balls to give the visitors the win. His 30 not out came off 22 balls with three sixes and a four.

Pacer Anderson Phillip started well for the Red Force and ripped out two batsmen with only 14 runs on the board. He had the scalps of Montcin Hodge (4) and Kacey Carty (2) and Red Force were in their glee.

Volcanoes vs Pride

Rain ..no play

