Emerging Fissures in WI T20 Cricket

by ANAND RAMPERSAD

The West Indies recently concluded disastrous and humiliating tour of New Zealand reconfirmed its weakening Test and ODI status and even more alarmingly highlighted emerging fissures and cracks in its T20 performance. After losing 3-0 in both the test and one-day series, the WI were unable to salvage any pride losing by 47 runs and then 119 runs with one match being washed out.

As a result of their losses, the defending World Champions have slipped to 5th place in latest ICC T20 ranking. Since being crowned World Champions in 2017, the WI have won eight of its 17 matches.

They have lost all their series against higher-ranked teams.

The view that the absence Dwayne Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Evin Lewis is the reason for the defeats is not acceptable. The strength of any team is strong as its bench.

