Brathwaite, Roach remain in top 20

LONDON—West Indies’ two highest-ranked players, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach, lost ground but remained in the top 20 of the International Cricket Council’s player rankings released yesterday.

Opener Brathwaite dropped one place to 18th in the batting rankings while seamer Roach also slipped one spot to 20th in the bowling rankings.

The pair are the only Caribbean players in the top 20 of either set of rankings.

Brathwaite scored 706 runs in ten Tests last year, mirroring his career average at 37 per innings, to surge into the top 20 in the world.

He managed a single hundred—134 in the first innings of the Leeds second Test against England which West Indies won by five wickets last August.

