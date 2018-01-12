PCL: Round 9, Day 1.

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions' batsmen were again found wanting as Leeward Islands Hurricanes dismissed the hosts for 197 in the first innings of the ninth-round regional four-day game at Sabina Park.

But the hosts fought back with the ball in the final session of yesterday's opening day to restrict the Hurricanes to 60-4 by close of play.

Scores: Scorpions 197 (59.1 overs); Hurricanes 60-4 (30 overs).

Former West Indies Under-19 player Keacy Carty, not out on 20, and wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton, on 17, are the batsmen set to take the crease when play resumes this morning at 10 o' clock.

Scorpions' leg break bowler Damion Jacobs was the architect of a top-order collapse, snaring three wickets as the Hurricanes slumped to 28-4.

In the Scorpions' innings, the West Indies Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood looked in supreme touch in a top-score of 81, but none of his teammates reached 30 in yet another tepid batting display this season.

Volcanoes vs Red Force

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) – Kavem Hodge was eyeing a second first-class hundred and Kyle Mayers his first, as both struck unbeaten half-centuries to ensure Windward Islands Volcanoes dominated the opening day of their penultimate round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Sent in at the National Stadium here yesterday, Volcanoes recovered from 37 for two to end the rain-hit day on 270 for four with Hodge stroking 87 not out and Mayers 73 not out.

Veteran left-handed opener Devon Smith chipped in with 46 to take his season aggregate to 945 runs while Roland Cato scored 26.

Unbeaten in their last three outings and looking to end the season strongly, Volcanoes made a dodgy start when they lost a couple of early wickets, as opener Tyrone Theophile (21) and former Test batsman Kirk Edwards (3) went cheaply.

Smith put on 29 for the first wicket with Theophile who struck four fours in his 54-ball knock before departing to a catch at the wicket off St Clair.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

Pride vs Jaguars

It is still crystal clear dropped catches can be costly but clever captaincy and correct bowling choices are also critical components of cricket.

Whereas teenage pacer Chemar Holder captured two wickets in an impressive debut, Barbados Pride missed a couple of chances which allowed champions Guyana Jaguars to share the honours on yesterday’s opening day of their ninth round first-class cricket match in the Regional 4-Day Championship at Kensington Oval.

Stocky opener Chandrapaul Hemraj capitalised on Barbados Pride’s generosity with a purposeful career-best knock of 90 which was decorated with ten fours and three sixes off 145 balls in 214 minutes.

The 24-year-old dominated a solid second-wicket stand of 145 runs with his captain and fellow left-hander Leon Johnson, who batted patiently for 56, as the Jagaurs reached 184 for five off 64 overs when rain stopped play about an hour before the rescheduled close. Johnson struck nine fours off 207 balls in his knock, which spanned 271 minutes.

Both Hemraj, who missed a maiden first-class century by ten runs and Johnson, fell to the 19-year-old Holder, who has benefited from a developmental stint in Australia at the Darren Lehmann Academy in the latter months of last year.

