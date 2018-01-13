PCL: Round 9, Day 2

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions' batsmen were again found wanting as Leeward Islands Hurricanes dismissed the hosts for 197 in the first innings of the ninth-round regional four-day game at Sabina Park.

But the hosts fought back with the ball in the final session of yesterday's opening day to restrict the Hurricanes to 60-4 by close of play.

Scores: Scorpions 197 (59.1 overs); Hurricanes 60-4 (30 overs).

Former West Indies Under-19 player Keacy Carty, not out on 20, and wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton, on 17, are the batsmen set to take the crease when play resumes this morning at 10 o' clock.

Scorpions' leg break bowler Damion Jacobs was the architect of a top-order collapse, snaring three wickets as the Hurricanes slumped to 28-4.

Volcanoes vs Red Force

Volcanoes (366) vs Red Force 51-4 in

Hodge converted his overnight 87 into a splendid 128, as Volcanoes rallied past lunch, but St. Clair – not to be left out – snatched 6-62 from 20.4 overs – his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.



Red Force were then floored by a two-wicket burst from left-arm seamer Delorn Johnson, as they staggered to the close.



Left-handed Amir Jangoo stroked 24, but was one of two wickets to fall in the space of 17 balls towards the end of play.

Pride vs Jaguars

Preparing a grassy Kensington Oval pitch with pace and bounce backfired as champions Guyana Jaguars not only gave Barbados Pride a dose of their own medicine, but also exposed their ineptitude against short-pitched bowling, yesterday.

Rookie pacer Romario Shepherd rocked Barbados Pride’s batting with a career-best four-wicket haul as the former kings of regional first-class cricket, with six players having Test experience, batted like pawns.

The 23-year-old Shepherd, the fastest of the Jaguars’ four seamers, left Barbados Pride tottering on 142 for seven off 45.3 overs, replying to the visitors’ first innings total of 297 in 101.5 overs on the second day of the ninth and penultimate round match in the Regional 4-Day Cricket Championship.

