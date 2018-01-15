PCL: Round 9, Day 4

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

HOSTS Jamaica Scorpions, led by another terrific display from leg-spinner Damion Jacobs, wrapped up a 57-run win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes inside an hour on yesterday's final morning of the ninth-round regional four-day match at Sabina Park.

The 32-year-old slow bowler took three of the four wickets to fall in the session to end with 5-83 as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 204, chasing 262 runs for the win.

Jacobs, who was the main destroyer in the Hurricanes first innings while claiming seven wickets, had career-best first-class match figures 12-157.

It was his fourth haul of 10 wickets or more in a first-class match and 13th five-wicket haul overall.

Volcanoes vs Red Force

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA—T&T Red Force suffered their third straight defeat in the Regional Four-Day Championship, when it collapsed to a heavy innings and 38-run defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes yesterday.

Resuming the final day of the ninth round contest at the National Stadium on 93 for two in their second innings and requiring a further 101 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Red Force surrendered without so much as a whimper— bowled out for a paltry 156, about 15 minutes after lunch.

The visitors were ripped apart by seamer Sherman Lewis (3-20) and former Test off-spinner Shane Shillingford (3-52), while left-arm spinner Larry Edward ended with two for 26. Opener Amir Jangoo, unbeaten on 58 overnight, added just 11 and no other batsman showed any enterprise as Yannic Cariah failed to add to his overnight 11, and all-rounder Imran Khan (11) and wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo (10) barely managed to make double figures.

Pride vs Jaguars

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Tagenarine Chanderpaul completed his maiden first-class hundred, but newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars had to settle for a draw against Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Sunday here.

Chanderpaul hit an undefeated 101 and wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble slammed a pugnacious 74 to lead Jaguars to 263 for five in their second innings before they declared about 50 minutes before lunch on the final day of their ninth-round match at Kensington Oval.

The left-handed opener, son of legendary West Indies left-hander Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who is also a member of the Jaguars line-up for this match, reached his landmark from 275 balls, when he swung Jonathan Carter to deep mid-wicket for the last of his nine boundaries to prompt the declaration.

He shared 115 for the fifth wicket with Bramble, whose 78-ball innings in close to 2 ½ hours included four fours and five sixes.

