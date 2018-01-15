Official Points Standing after Round 9

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the ninth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.



Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

FRANCHISES PTS M W L I T A DP MR BAT BOWL PB 1. Guyana Jaguars 145.2 9 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 18 25 18.2 2. Barbados Pride 94.6 9 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 19 26 10.6 3. Jamaica Scorpions 91 9 3 3 3 0 0 0 0 14 24 8 4. Leewards Hurricanes 85.2 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 0 8 26 18.2 5. Windwards Volcanoes 80.4 9 2 4 2 1 0 0 0 8 22 14.4 6. T&T Red Force 80 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 0 18 19 10

