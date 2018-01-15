Official Points Standing after Round 9
Mon, Jan 15, '18
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the ninth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
I
|
T
|
A
|
DP
|
MR
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Guyana Jaguars
|
145.2
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
25
|
18.2
|
2. Barbados Pride
|
94.6
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
26
|
10.6
|
3. Jamaica Scorpions
|
91
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
24
|
8
|
4. Leewards Hurricanes
|
85.2
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
26
|
18.2
|
5. Windwards Volcanoes
|
80.4
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
22
|
14.4
|
6. T&T Red Force
|
80
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
19
|
10