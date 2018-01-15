Main

feeds RSS Atom

Official Points Standing after Round 9

Mon, Jan 15, '18

 

PCL

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following are the Official Points Standings after the ninth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

I

T

A

DP

MR

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Guyana Jaguars

145.2

9

6

0

2

1

0

0

0

18

25

18.2

2. Barbados Pride

94.6

9

2

2

5

0

0

0

0

19

26

10.6

3. Jamaica Scorpions

91

9

3

3

3

0

0

0

0

14

24

8

4. Leewards Hurricanes

85.2

9

2

4

3

0

0

0

0

8

26

18.2

5. Windwards Volcanoes

80.4

9

2

4

2

1

0

0

0

8

22

14.4

6. T&T Red Force

80

9

2

4

3

0

0

0

0

18

19

10

 

comments 1 comments