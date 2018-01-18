Under-19 captain regrets controversial appeal

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) – West Indies Under-19 captain, Emmanuel Stewart, says he regrets the appeal which led to the controversial dismissal of South African opener Jiveshan Pillay, during yesterday’s ICC Youth World Cup fixture here.Following the contest at Bay Oval which Young Windies lost by 76 runs, Stewart said while his decision has been within the laws of cricket, it did not reflect the spirit of the game.“I asked the question and it was given out based on the laws and the rules of the game,” Stewart said.

“But on reflection it wasn’t in the spirit of the game. I think moving forward I would have withdrawn the appeal and that’s how I see it.”

