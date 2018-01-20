PCL: Round 10, Day 2

Jaguars vs Red Force

SHERFANE Rutherford narrowly missed out on a maiden century while Raymond Reifer is 15 runs short of his, as title-holders, the Guyana Jaguars completed another dominant day of Cricket West Indies Regional four-day first-class championships.

The Jaguars, playing at home took the stranglehold against a hapless Trinidad and Tobago Red Force line-up in the final round of the tournament.

Both Rutherford and Reifer grabbed the spotlight with innings of rare presence and sublime skill, as the Jaguars’ batting performance extended throughout the second day which swung the game firmly in the hosts’ favor.



Pride vs Scorpions

Barbados Pride pace quartet of Chemar Holder, Keon Harding, Justin Greaves and Dominic Drakes brought to life a pedestrian day with hostile bowling in the final hour to put Jamaica Scorpions on the back-foot in the Regional 4-Day Championship at Kensington Oval today.

Extracting pace and bounce from the hard, true pitch, the quartet rattled the Scorpions’ top order, claiming the prized scalp of West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood, and reduced the visitors to 93 for three, replying to Pride’s first innings total of 427, at the close on the second day of their 10th and final round match.

This followed close to five hours of dour play from the Pride batting which featured a career-best 166 from their captain Shamarh Brooks before they were bowled out about half-hour after tea.







