CWI names World Cup qualifiers Squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the WINDIES 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.



The ICC World Cup qualifiers will be played from March 4 to 25. The WINDIES have been drawn in Group A alongside Ireland, The Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 winners.



WINDIES MEN’S TEAM FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (captain)

Jason Mohammed (vice-captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Carlos Brathwaite

Sheldon Cotterell

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Evin Lewis

Nikita Miller

Ashley Nurse

Rovman Powell

Kemar Roach

Marlon Samuels

Kesrick Williams





Commenting on the Squad, Chairman Courtney Browne said:



“We are pleased to announce a squad that has a combination of experience and youth. Given the importance of the West Indies qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we thought it was important that we chose players who brought not only skills but experience to the table, combined with younger players who had performed creditably on the international scene.



We contacted some of our well-known senior cricketers to ascertain their availability for the tournament and we are pleased that Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels have indicated their full support and commitment to the cause. Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell however indicated that they were unavailable to help us qualify as their priority was playing in the Pakistan Super League.



Dwayne Bravo was not contacted as he had indicated previously that he is no longer available to play cricket for the West Indies.



We welcome back Carlos Braithwaite and value his contribution to the team on and off the field. Kemar Roach is a highly experienced player who recently returned to international cricket last year is also a good addition to our ODI squad, as we set out to win the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.



We expect this squad under the able leadership of Jason Holder, supported by a core group of senior players to achieve this goal. Of course, Head Coach Stuart Law and his staff will provide all the support and guidance necessary. We wish the team well and look forward to a successful campaign.”



Due to ICC regulations, the squad was selected before the teams were named for the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup. The WINDIES squad for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers needed to have been submitted by February 2, 2018. While player performance form in the Super50 will not have a bearing on selection, it gives an excellent opportunity for 50-over preparation. All players become eligible for selection in the forthcoming WINDIES A Tour to England in June and the International Home Series against Bangladesh in July.



WINDIES ICC World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Tuesday, March 6: v WCL Division 2 winners at Old Hararians

Thursday, 8 March – v Papua New Guinea at Old Hararians

Saturday, 10 March – v Ireland at Harare Sports Club

Monday, 12 March – v Netherlands at Harare Sports Club

Thursday, March 15 to Friday, March 23: Super Six stage

Sunday, March 25: FINAL at Harare Sports Club

