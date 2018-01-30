Dave Cameron Didn't Invent T20 Cricket

by ORAL TRACEY

"It is unreasonable, foolhardy and indeed hypocritical to expect the typical Caribbean youngster, who came from humble beginnings, to give up earning upwards of US$200,000"

The decision by senior West Indies players Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell to declare themselves unavailable for the crucial qualifying tournament for the 2019 ICC World Cup coming up in March, once again highlights the single most fundamental factor that continues to cripple West Indies cricket.

The fact that the region's top stars are no longer committed to the West Indies cause is just the harsh and bitter reality of our time, that Cricket West Indies Board President Dave Cameron cannot remedy with the waving of a magic wand. The fashionable, now cliched blaming of the administration and its president for the demise of the regional team has become nauseating and sterile.

What exactly can the board president do if the senior core of players, for reasons beyond his control, are no longer desirous of representing the Windies? Absolutely nothing!

Cameron, love him or hate him, did not invent Twenty20 (T20) cricket, and he most certainly did not orchestrate its revolutionary effect on the modern game. Cameron did not plot and implement the worldwide decline in the interest in Test match cricket, and the converse rise in the popularity, impact and appeal of T20 cricket.

