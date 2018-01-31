Super50 day 2

Jagaurs vs Kent

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) – Spin twins Veerasammy Permaul and Devendra Bishoo wrecked English County Kent, to propel Guyana Jaguars to a comfortable 35-run victory in their opening Group B match of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.

Defending a seemingly inadequate 233 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Jaguars appeared en route to defeat with Kent cruising on 119 for one in the 28th over.But Permaul snatched four for 46 and leg-spinner Bishoo, three for 34, to scythe through the innings and send Kent crashing for 198 all out in the 47th over.

Zak Crawley top-scored with 60 while Sean Dickson got 29 and Daniel Bell-Drummond, 28, but the remainder of the batting failed to come to terms with the Jaguars’ attack.Earlier, veteran former West Indies star, Shiv Chanderpaul, stroked 67 at the top of the order and got support from wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble who made 39, as Jaguars were bowled out for 233 off 49 overs.

Hurricanes vs USA

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Rahkeem Cornwall slammed nn imperious unbeaten hundred as Leeward Islands Hurricanes demolished United States by 162 runs in their opening match of the Regional Super50 here Wednesday.

In the day/night contest at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Hurricanes raced to 298 for eight off their 50 overs, with Cornwall marching to 132 off 92 balls, to mark a career-best second regional one-day hundred.

United States were never in the hunt and collapsed to 136 in the 39th over, as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein claimed five for 26 while Cornwall returned with his off-spin to pick up three for 27 and complete a fine all-round performance.

Opener Jaskaran Malhotra stroked a top score of 43 while former West Indies Test batsman Xavier Marshall struck 40 but none of the other top eight reached double figures.

The tone of the victory was set by Cornwall whose innings made the difference for Hurricanes after they lost their way after opting to bat first.

