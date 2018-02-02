Super50 day 4

Hurricanes vs Scorpions

Marlon Samuels scored an unbeaten century and took two wickets as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes defeated the Jamaica Scorpions by 32 runs in the CWI Super 50 match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday.

Samuels hit eight fours and four sixes in his 92-ball knock that propelled the Hurricanes to 287 for 5, which in the end was more than enough to secure the victory.

After winning the toss and choosing the bat, the Hurricanes made a solid start with Montcin Hodge and Keiran Powell producing an opening stand of 83. Powell was the first to go, stumped by wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton off the bowling of Chris Gayle for 44. Powell’s dismissal brought Samuels to the crease and together with Hodge took the score to 134 when Hodge was out caught and bowled to Nikita Miller for 61. His knock consumed 87 deliveries and included nine fours.

Samuels, who was particularly savage on Andre Russell, who was playing his first match after a one-year ban for a whereabouts rule violation, again featured in another half-century stand with Devon Thomas, whose contributed 27 to the 54-run stand.

Jaguars vs USA

Shimron Hetmyer cracked a ton as Guyana Jaguars coasted to a comfortable 8 wicket win over USA Cricket in the CWI Super50 competition at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Friday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the United States got to 188 in 50 overs before Guyana in response reached to 192-2, led by 103 from Hetmyer. The USA were led by 51 from Xavier Marshall, who stepped into to lead a rescue act after openers Sunny Sohal and Jaskaran Malhotra were both dismissed without scoring.

