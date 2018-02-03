Super50 day 5

Pride vs Volcanoes

Cummins ended with a career-best 4-27 from his allotted 10 overs and Roach 4-35 from nine overs, slicing through the Volcanoes’ batting with relish in a dynamic display of seam and swing bowling.



Only the composed Kavem Hodge with an unbeaten 36 showed any enterprise but he was one of just three batsmen to reach double figures and the only one to pass 20.



Earlier, Pride were not quite at their best after they chose to bat, but Shai Hope hit the top score of 53 from 89 balls, an effort that earned him the Player-of-the-Match award.



Shamarh Brooks scored 32, Jonathan Carter made 28 and Roston Chase added 27, as several batsmen got starts, but failed to carry on.



Delorn Johnson was the pick of the Volcanoes’ bowlers, taking 3-36 from 10 overs, Barbados-born all-rounder Kyle Mayers bagged 3-59 also from 10 overs, and Shane Shillingford grabbed 2-28 from 10 overs.





Red Force vs Hampshire



West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire T&T's Red Force to its second straight win of the limited overs championship yesterday.

Defending a competitive 283 at Windward Cricket Club, Red Force dismissed English county Hampshire for 208 with four overs remaining, to seal an easy 75-run victory.

The 29-year-old Narine was once again at the forefront of Red Force’s success, picking up three for 22 in a 10-over spell, to help undermine the Hampshire innings and carry his tally to 10 wickets in three matches.

Thomas Alsop top-scored with 49, captain James Adams gathered 44 while Bradley Taylor hit an unbeaten 35 but Hampshire collapsed from a strong position of 131 for two in the 29th over – losing their last eight wickets for just 77 runs.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre supported with three for 43 while leg-spinner Imran Khan claimed two for 42.

