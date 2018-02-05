Super50 day 6

Hurricanes vs Jaguars

Skipper Leon Johnson was run out one short of his maiden ton before Man-of-the-Match Kemo Paul captured five wickets as Guyana Jaguars remained unbeaten after beating Leewards Hurricanes by 16 runs last night in an exciting finish to their Regional Super50 Festival top of the table clash at the Coolidge Cricket ground.

Johnson’s magnificent 99 from 95 balls with 10 fours and two sixes, powered the Jaguars to 298-8 and overshadowed a wonderful 95-ball 119 decorated with four fours and 10 sixes from Rakeem Cornwall as Paul (5-76) and Sherfane Rutherford’s 2-32 were the main wicket takers as the Hurricanes fell for 282 to suffer their first loss in the tournament.

Watched by a large crowd with plenty of Guyanese support in a festive atmosphere Johnson shared in a 125-run fourth wicket stand with Bajan Raymond Reifer (36) after Shimron Hetmyer, who stroked five fours and a six from 63 balls in an entertaining 47 had put together 50 for the second wicket with Chanderpaul Hemraj (20).

Anthony Bramble hit a typically explosive 20-ball 40 with a four and four sixes and an attacking 33 from Rutherford contributed to the Jaguars cause.

Scorpions vs Kent

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Jamaica Scorpions suffered their second-straight loss in the Regional Super50 here yesterday when they crashed to a disappointing four-wicket defeat at the hands of English County Kent.

Let down by their powerful batting line-up, Scorpions were dismissed for 156 in the 42nd over, with only Andre McCarthy resisting with a top score of 76 off 86 deliveries.

Seamer Ivan Thomas (4-30) and leg-spinner Joe Denly (4-35) claimed four wickets apiece as Scorpions started poorly and never recovered.

In reply, Kent were staring down the barrel at 25 for four in the 10th over before left-hander Alex Blake rescued the run chase with an unbeaten 74, to see them home in the 44th over.

Drama unfolded from the very first delivery of the opening over when left-arm spinner Chris Lamont trapped Daniel Bell-Drummond lbw without a run on the board.

