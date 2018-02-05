Super50 day 7

Red Force vs Volcanoes

Hurricane (sic)left-handed batsman Evin Lewis slammed a century to take the T&T Red Force to four-wicket win over the Windwards Volcanoes in their CWI Regional Super50 clash in Barbados yesterday.

After Sunil Narine continued his magical bowling to rout the Windwards for 222, the PowerGen batsman Lewis smashed the Volcanoes bowling to all parts of the grounds to record an easy victory for his side. Narine with four for 25 undermined the Volcanoes batting, despite a valuable 68 from the run machine Devon Smith.

When Red Force took to the crease, Lewis and Tion Webster took the attack immediately to Volcanoes and added a rapid 79 runs in just 11 overs. The white ball was flying all over the place and the Volcanoes bowlers were found wanting. Webster was dismissed by Shane Shillingford for 24 off 27 balls with two fours. The left handed Amir Jangoo joined Lewis and enjoyed the best seat in the house, as Lewis walloped the opposition.

Trinidad Guardian

