Super50 day 8

Hurricanes vs Kent

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Leeward Islands Hurricanes suffered a second-straight defeat in the Regional Super50 when they went down to English County Kent by nine wickets in their Group B encounter here yesterday.

Hurricanes — without the mainstay of their batting, Rahkeem Cornwall, who has been called up to West Indies A duty — suffered a collapse and could only muster 183 all out in the 50th over.

Terrance Ward, batting at number five, top-scored with 71 but no other Hurricanes batsmen managed to make it past 20.

Fast bowlers Will Gidman (3-31) and Ivan Thomas (3-45) finished with three wickets apiece, while fellow seamer Calum Haggett picked up two for 37.

Kent coasted in reply, reaching their target in the 45th over, with 20-year-old opener Zak Crawley narrowly missing out on three figures with an unbeaten 99.

The right-hander faced 140 deliveries and struck eight fours, staging two key stands to wipe out any hope Hurricanes may have entertained of a come-from-behind win.

Scorpions vs USA

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Nikita Miller played a Captain’s knock of 52 not out and took 2 for 27 for which he was Man of the Match, to save Jamaica Scorpions’ innings against USA.



Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Scorpions playing without Chris Gayle, had 34 runs on the board before Chadwick Walton was caught behind off Elmore Hutchinson for 25.



Steven Taylor partnered with Rovman Powell for 41 runs before Taylor was run out for 22 and Powell was bowled soon after for 20. The Scorpions were 85/4 after 21.4 overs.



Fabian Allen and Andre McCarthy combined for 62 runs to rebuild the Scorpions middle order. But it was the partnership between Captain Nikita Miller and Odean Smith of 85 runs that took Jamaica to 255/8 from their 50 overs.



Nikita Miller and Odean Smith remained not out on 52 and 30 respectively. Elmore Hutchinson was the best bowler for USA, taking 3/40 from 10 overs.



USA Cricket had a shaky start to their run-chase. They lost Jaskaran Malhotra for 9 with the score on 24.



Xavier Marshall and Timil Patel fell in successive balls without either scoring. Leaving USA reeling on 25/3. But Sunny Sohal and skipper Ibrahim Khaleel started the rebuild.



Sohal went on to a top score of 65 before Nikita Miller had him caught by Andre Russell. Khaleel reached 37 before Andre Russell bowled him for 37.



The rest of the USA team couldn’t get the required runs, eventually all out for 156 in 49.1 overs. Handing Jamaica Scorpions, a 99-run victory.

