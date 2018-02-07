Super50 day 9

CCC vs Pride

Man of the Match Shai Hope with 102 and Roston Chase with 72 were the stars in defending champions Barbados Pride’s crushing 183-run victory over Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners in Zone A of the Regional Super50 Festival at the Windward Cricket Ground this afternoon. It was the Pride’s fourth consecutive win.

Set 255 for victory after the Pride made 254 for the loss of six wickets, CCC were marooned for 71 runs in 32.1 overs with veteran all-rounder Ryan Hinds top-scoring with 37. Teenage fast bowler Chemar Holder playing in his first fifty-over match for the Pride led the bowling with three wickets for 31 runs from seven overs. He was supported by off-spinner Ashley Nurse who took two wickets for seven runs from five overs including three maidens. Sulieman Benn chipped in with two wickets for no runs from two overs.

Hampshire vs Volcanoes

Half-centuries from discarded Windies opener Kirk Edwards and Andre Fletcher guided the Windwards Volcanoes to an easy six-wicket win over Hampshire CCC on Wednesday in the CWI Super50 Competition at the Kensington Oval.

Edwards scored an unbeaten 71 and together with Fletcher (53) they put together a 94-run third wicket stand that helped the Volcanoes recover from 35 for 2 and eventually set the foundation for an easy run to 204 for 4 off just 36.2 overs.

