Super50, Day 10

Kent vs USA

English County side Kent are having the best Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Festival they’ve ever had after climbing to second in Group B after a 30-run win over the United States.

Kent, who are two points ahead of last year’s beaten finalists, the Jamaica Scorpions, and one point behind the Guyana Jaguars, scored 215-9 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium before restricted the US to 186 in their 50 overs.

Kent were able to get to a defendable, if not competitive total thanks to the efforts of their captain, Joseph Denly, who scored 96 from 109 balls to lead a batting card where a number of players got starts but nobody went on.



Scorpions vs Jaguars

A well-constructed 105 form 104 balls (5×4, 4×6) from Man-of-the-Match Andrew McCarthy led Jamaica Scorpions to 46-run win against Guyana Jaguars on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern System last night at Coolidge Cricket Ground when the first half of Zone ‘B’ of the Regional Super50 concluded.

McCarthy set up Scorpions for massive total before Kemo Paul (3-46) and Romario Shepherd (3-67) orchestrated a collapse with the Scorpions crumbling from 228-4 to 264-9 when their 50 overs expired.

McCarthy dominated a 110-run fifth wicket stand with Fabien Allen who made a carefully constructed unbeaten 47 from 62 balls (3×4, 1×6). Chadwick Walton contributed a 53-ball 33 (4×4, 1×6) at the top of the order while Rovman Powell’s 34 lasted 53 balls with five boundaries.

Set a second revised target of 215 from 34overs on the Duckworth/ Lewis & Stern System after 16 overs were lost to rain, the Jaguars were bowled out for 164 in 30.1 overs with only Shimron Hetmyer who hit three fours and two sixes in 40, passing 20.

