Joseph Warned No Bowling As Rehabilitation Set To Commence

Young Antiguan and Windies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph has been barred from all forms of bowling for the next six weeks as he prepares to start rehabilitation work here in an attempt to rectify issues which may have led to a recent stress-fracture to his vertebrae. This is according to sources close to the athlete, who said a recent scan of the injury suggest he is well on the way to recovery and that the allotted six weeks should be adequate enough to allow for rehabilitation work to commence.

