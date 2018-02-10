Super50 day 10

Pride vs Volcanoes

The Windward Islands Volcanoes have been woeful in this year’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Festival – until today when they beat defending champions, the Barbados Pride, by 23 runs in a low-scoring affair.

Choosing to bat, the Volcanoes, not for the first time, were poor with the bat, only managing 201 in 49.1 overs. The score was enough, as odds-on favourites to win from that stage, the Pride, were skittled out for 179 in 46.4 overs.

For the Volcanoes, only Johnson Charles got among the runs with 40 from 54 deliveries, while Kyle Mayers was run out for 37.

Red Force vs Hampshire

The T&T Red Force made heavy weather of getting to a winning target of 140 runs as Joe Weatherly grabbed four wickets for England's Hampshire when competition in the Regional Super50 Tournament continued yesterday at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados.

Set 140 runs, the Red Force was 81 for three, but Weatherley stepped in to create a major slump that saw them requiring the winning run with just one wicket in hand. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel smashed the first ball he faced for four, to win the game for the T&T franchise, as it recorded its fourth consecutive win in a row.

