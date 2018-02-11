Super50 day 11

Jaguars vs Kent

A Man-of-the-Match performance from Will Gidman spearheaded Kent Spitfires to an exciting three wicket victory against Guyana Jaguars at CCG last night and their fourth consecutive win, while the Jaguars who began with three wins have now lost their last two games.

Gidman had 4-20 from 10 overs and got support from Grant Stewart (3-17) and Skipper Joe Denly (2-23) as only Chris Barnwell (36 from 66 balls 2×4, 2×6) and Romario Shepherd unbeaten on 30 from 47 balls (3×4) passed 25 as Jaguars in another inept batting performance highlighted a flurry of poor shot selection, collapsed for 158-7 from 47.1 overs.

The left-handed Gidman returned with the bat to finish on undefeated on 29, while striking his sixth boundary to win the game. Zak Crawley (28 from 33 balls 5×4) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (26 from 44 balls 3×4) added 57 for the first wicket, while Alex Blake chipped an attractive with 25 from 22balls (2×4, 2×6).

Hurricanes vs USA

Despite, again, not showing much with the bat, the United States of America are off the mark in this season’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Festival after a 60-run win over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The Hurricanes, choosing to field first had to contend with the United States’ 193 all out but could only muster 134 in reply.

The United States started slowly but steadily, as openers Sunny Sohal, 50, and Jaskaran Malhotra, 38, put on 81 for the first wicket.

The innings had no real momentum though, as Sohal used up 90 deliveries for his half century while Malhotra was there for 73 deliveries.

