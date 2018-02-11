Mixed reactions on Cameron's comments on Windies trio

West Indies Players Associations (WIPA) President Wavell Hinds and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Directors were either silent or gave mixed messages in response to board president Dave Cameron's threat to Trinidad & Tobago trio Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Sunil Narine, that they may not play for Windies again.

Speaking to Jamaican Network TVJ Sports on January 25, Cameron made these controversial remarks after the three players chose to play in Pakistan Super League over World Cup Qualifiers: "We asked them to do the math and balance, give us an opportunity and play for us this time.

"We were very disappointed about it (players' decision) and the board in its wisdom, feels that after this World Cup - the qualifiers - we'll probably not invite those players to be a part of Cricket West Indies going forward."

However, he took a different view towards his countryman Andre Russell. "I think he (Russell) has presented a reasonably good case for the amount of 50 overs cricket at this point in time.

"While he will play the Super50, he will not play the qualifiers but we believe he should be available for Cricket West Indies going forward."

read more at cricbuzz

1 comments