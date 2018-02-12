Windies could play T20 series in Houston

West Indies are set to play a Twenty20 International in the American city of Houston for the first time later this year, as part of a Tri-Nations Series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

An unnamed senior Pakistan Cricket Board official told the Indian Express newspaper the series, scheduled for August, had been finalised following discussions between PCB chairman Najam Sethi and Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, on the sidelines of the recent International Cricket Council meeting in Dubai.

The series, which will also see matches also played in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a reciprocal tour to follow on from the highly anticipated three-match tour carded for March/April when Pakistan are expected to host the Caribbean side.

“It (US series) is an arrangement for this year and we will see how things pan out later on,” the official was quoted as saying.

