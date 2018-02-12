Super50 Day 12

Pride vs Red Force

Windies skipper Jason Holder’s four-for led Barbados Pride to a 32 run win over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the CWI Super50 at Kensington Oval on Sunday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat Shai Hope (45) and Roston Chase (46) led the way for the Pride batsmen as they compiled a competitive 235-7. In response, the Red Force were in trouble early but clung on grimly before eventually being all out for 203.

The Red Force secured an early breakthrough after opener Kevin Stoute was run out on 5 by Imran Khan. His opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite (34) was next to be dismissed as he was caught by Roshon Primus off a Khary Pierre delivery which left the Pride struggling at 2 for 64.

Marooners vs Volcanoes

CAVE HILL, Barbados, (CMC) – Last man Obed McCoy smashed a six off the last ball of the match as Windward Islands Volcanoes snatched a dramatic one-wicket win over Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners in a low-scoring encounter here Sunday.Chasing a hardly intimidating 173 for victory in their Group A fixture of the Regional Super50, Volcanoes tumbled from 105 for two in the 29th over to 153 for nine at the end of the 46th over, after losing seven wickets for 48 runs.

But number 10 Larry Edward, who finished on 21 not out, and McCoy, unbeaten on 14, produced a valiant, unbroken last-wicket stand of 24, to push the contest into the last over at 3Ws Oval.Entering the final over requiring 10 for victory, the odds still rested with the home side but the pair played sensibly to deny them honours.

