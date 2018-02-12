Cornwall restricts Lions to 232-6

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny —Touring England Lions laboured to 232-6 on a spinner-friendly surface on the opening day of the first “Test” against West Indies “A” at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

At the close yesterday, all-rounder Paul Coughlin was not out on 51, while Toby Roland-Jones is on 18. The 25-year-old Coughlin was the most fluent batsman during a day of attrition, hitting five boundaries off 95 balls.

Left-hander Nick Gubbins was dismissed for an even 50, while left-hand opener and Captain Keaton Jennings supported with 49.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall made good use of the turn and grip on offer to claim 3-63.

Score: England Lions 232-6 (96 overs).

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and sent the Lions to take first strike under sunny skies with a stiff breeze rushing across the venue.

