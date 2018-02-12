Feature: 5th Test West Indies vs India, April 28  May 3, 1983

As the two-time defending champions of the World Cup, the West Indies were seen as the overwhelming favourites for the 1983 edition, to be played in England.

They were the most dominant team in world cricket in test match and one day internationals. They had a settled core of players, with the commanding presence of Clive Lloyd as captain. New players were seamlessly introduced, and there always seemed a new fast bowler ready to replace the aging ones.

In sporting terms, the West Indies bench was strong.

That strength, and the fabric that morally differentiated West Indies cricket from any other, was put to the test during the latter months of 1982. There were whispers, and rumours of West Indian players signing to undertake a Rebel Tour of apartheid ruled South Africa.

The details were sketchy, there were denials and there was an obvious cloud of “hush hush” around the Leeward Islands training camp, as they prepared for the 1983 Shell Shield at the Police Recreation Grounds in Antigua.

