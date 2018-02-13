Dowrich, Warrican boost Windies 'A' fightback

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Shane Dowrich struck a masterful 90 not out to boost the West Indies “A” yesterday as England Lions appeared to wilt late on the second afternoon of the first “Test”.

At close of play at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium, the West Indies “A” team was 232-8 in reply to the Lions' 252 all out.

The West Indies Test wicketkeeper was particularly impressive against the spin bowlers on a dry surface that offered grip and turn.

The 26-year-old hit seven delightful fours and a commanding six off 174 deliveries and shared in an unbroken stand of 118 runs for the ninth wicket with number 10 batsman Jomel Warrican, who is on 54. Warrican, 25, has hit two fours and a six off 118 balls.

Left-arm finger spinner Jack Leach, 26, toiled hard in mostly sunny conditions for three wickets, while the 24-year-old pace bowler James Porter ended the day with two.

Scores: Lions 252 (107.5 overs); Windies A 232-8 (77 overs).

1 comments