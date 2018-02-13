Super50, Day 13

Jaguars vs USA

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) – Guyana Jaguars brushed aside USA Cricket by seven wickets here yesterday, to halt their two-game losing streak in the Regional Super50.

Entering the Group B contest on the heels of defeats to Jamaica Scorpions and English county Kent, Jaguars returned to their winning ways by easily chasing down a modest 145 to win with almost 20 overs to spare.

Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj top-scored with an entertaining 64 off 59 deliveries, while veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul contributed 39.

Jaguars stumbled at the start when they lost young West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetmyer cheaply, for five, to a catch at the wicket off left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar in the second over, with the score on five.

However, Hemraj and Chanderpaul combined in a second-wicket stand of 89, to put Jaguars within sight of victory.

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

Chadwick Walton scored a savage innings of 169 that paved the way for a massive Jamaica Scorpions win in their Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Festival game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Monday.

Walton’s innings helped the Scorpions to 329-7 off their 50 overs, leaving the Hurricanes with an uphill task. A task they failed as they crumbled to 181 all out, a ball into the 42nd over.

Choosing to bat, Walton lost opening partner Steven Taylor for 10 and watched as Rovman Powell was run out for one.

It was only when Andre McCarthy came to crease that things settled down for the Scorpions, his 36 from 53 deliveries extremely beneficial to Walton, who unlike his teammates, scored freely, going at a run-a-ball until he got to three figures.

