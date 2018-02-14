Super50 day 14

Pride vs Hampshire

Pride into semi-finals.

Barbados Pride remained at the top of the table in Zone A of the Regional Super50 Tournament after defeating English County Hampshire under the Duckworth/Lewis method by 17 runs in a rain-affected match at the Windward Cricket Ground, Lucas Street, St Philip today.

Hampshire’s target was revised twice, after rain ended Pride’s innings at 253 for the loss of six wickets in 49.1 overs. The English County were first set 250 to win the match in 45 overs. But after rain interrupted the game for a second time, the target was revised to 191 in 31 overs. Hampshire were 106 for five wickets in 20.3 overs when the heavens opened up just before 5 o’clock, 15 minutes later, the match was called off and the Pride were declared the winners. The not out batsmen were opener Joe Weatherley on 54 and Bradley Taylor on nine.

Marooners vs Red Force

A wet outfield caused by persistent afternoon showers forced the abandonment of the match.



The day/night contest was scheduled to get started at 2 pm local time, but rain swept across the island just after midday, ensuring that they players never took the field.



Umpires Johnathan Blades and Patrick Gustard eventually called time on the game around 6:30 pm local time following several inspections of the conditions.

