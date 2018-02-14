Windies 'A' close in on victory against Lions

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Jomel Warrican and Shane Dowrich played starring roles as West Indies “A” homed in on victory against England Lions on the third day of the first unofficial four-day “Test” at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

At close of play yesterday, West Indies “A” were 31-1 in their second innings, chasing 106 runs to go one-nil up in the three-match series.

The not out batsman is Captain Kieran Powell on 16. Fellow left-hand opener John Campbell was dismissed by spinner Jack Leach for 15 to what turned out to be the last ball of the day.

Play is scheduled to begin 9:30 on today's final morning — half an hour earlier than usual — to make up for time lost yesterday due to repair work done on the bowlers' landing area at both ends of the pitch.

The game was pushed forward quickly due to the England Lions' second-innings collapse last afternoon that saw them bowled out for 132 after they had surrendered a first-innings lead of 27 runs.

Scores: Lions 252 (107.5 overs) & 132 (59.3 overs); Windies “A” 279 (96 overs) & 31-1 (4.4 overs).

