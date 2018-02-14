Cornwall, Warrican share 16 wickets in tight WI A win



West Indies A survived a scare on the final morning to secure a nervy two-wicket over England Lions in the first unofficial Test in Jamaica, with Rahkeem Cornwall adding to his eight wickets in the match by hitting the winning runs. Jomel Warrican also collected an eight-wicket haul and played a significant role with the bat alongside first-innings centurion Shane Dowrich, as the Lions let slip a potentially decisive lead.

Resuming on 31 for 1 chasing a target of 106, West Indies A progressed to 80 for 3 before a collapse against spin threatened to let the Lions back in. Jack Leach claimed a five-for, and Liam Livingstone and Mason Crane were also among the wickets as the hosts lost 5 for 18, before the sturdy figure of Cornwall calmly saw them over the line.

