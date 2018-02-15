Super50

Scorpions vs Kent

AN unbeaten Andre Russell century saved the Jamaica Scorpions a few blushes in their Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 match against the Kent Cricket Club yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Russell’s century cancelled out one from Kent opener Daniel Bell Drummond, 105 not out, after the English County side were sent in to bat and scored 239-5 from their 50 overs. The Scorpions replied with 240-7.

Kent were put in early trouble as the wickets of Zak Crawley 1, Sean Dickson 11 and Joseph Denly 1 left them reeling at 98-4.Ninety-eight for four became 104-5 when Will Gidman was undone by Andre McCarthy for three, but a remarkable recovery was still on the cards.Wicketkeeper Adam Rouse joined Drummond at that point to score a swashbuckling 75 not out from just 68 deliveries.The partnership, worth 135, came off 123 deliveries and gave the Scorpions a few headaches.

Jaguars vs Hurricanes

Fluid half centuries from Christopher Barnwell and Shimron Hetmyer led the Guyana Jaguars to a comfortable five wicket win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the CWI Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, the Leewards, led by Devon Thomas’ unbeaten century posted what could have been a competitive 216 for 8, but as it turned out the four-day champions had very little problems overhauling the target after posting 217 for 5.

