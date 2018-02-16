Super50 Feburary 15

Marooners vs Hampshire

Joe Weatherly and James Adams each scored half-centuries Thursday, as Hampshire CCC scored an easy nine-wicket victory over the Marooners at Kensington Oval in Barbados for what was only their second win of the CWI Super50 Tournament.

Adams top-scored with a 68-ball 66 and Weatherly 56 as the pair posted an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 114 that steered Hampshire to 125 for 1 from just 28 overs. Jermaine Levy took the only wicket to fall, that of Thomas Alsop, who failed to score from the 12 balls he faced.

Hampshire’s victory was set up by their bowlers, namely Bradley Taylor, who took 4 for 26, and Gareth Berg 3 for 28, who combined to skittle the Marooners out for 124 in 33.3 overs.



Red Force vs Volcanoes

Half centuries from skipper Denesh Ramdin and Tion Webster and four wickets from Sunil Narine were not enough to prevent the T&T Red Force from going under to the Windwards Volcanoes in their latest match of the Regional Super50 at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, yesterday.

Webster at the top of the order scored 56, while Ramdin made an even 50, as they reached 254 for eight off their allotted 50 overs. The Windwards with a great team effort was then able to get home at 255/7 off 46.3 overs, to claim the win by three wickets. An opening partnership of 58 runs in just seven overs gave the Windwards a great foundation to challenge the target.

