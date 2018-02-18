Super50 Feb 17

CAVE HILL, Barbados (CMC) – Resurgent Windward Islands Volcanoes picked the ideal moment to deliver their most convincing win of the Regional Super50, when they thrashed Hampshire by 136 runs to romp into the semi-finals and shatter Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s hopes.

Entering the Group A affair at 3Ws Oval needing to win while also securing a bonus point, Volcanoes produced a clinical performance behind Andre Fletcher’s maiden regional one-day hundred, to dominate the English county side and grab the five points required.

They ended their preliminary campaign level on 22 points with Red Force but sneaked into the final four by virtue of having more wins.

Three of the four semi-final places have now been determined with title-holders Barbados Pride already qualified from Group A and Guyana Jaguars booking their spot from Group B on Friday night, following their win over Jamaica Scorpions in Antigua.Volcanoes, who surprised Red Force by three wickets in their last match on Thursday, showed aggressive intent from the outset yesterday, piling up 293 all out off 50 overs.The right-handed Fletcher top-scored with a brilliant 132 off 135 balls while the reliable opener Devon Smith, short of runs in the tournament, supported with 84 from 89 deliveries.

Pride vs Marooners

Corbin hit the top score of 66 and Ottley was unbeaten on 54, as the Barbados-based Marooners successfully chased their victory target to get the last laugh on the Pride in their day/night contest which brought the curtain down on Group “A” play.



The result was of academic interest, due to the Pride having already qualified, but it gave the Marooners something about which to brag on their neighbours.



Ottley formalised victory for the Marooners with 21 deliveries remaining, when he played a well-pitched delivery from Chemar Holder to point and scrambled a single.



Pride, missing a number of regular players either through WINDIES and WINDIES “A” duty, and injury, earlier could not find the right tempo to their innings, after they chose to bat on a slow pitch.



Roston Chase carried on his rich vein of form with the top score of 48, Kenroy Williams made 32, former Marooners captain Omar Phillips got 24 and Hayden Walsh, Jr added 21.



Jermaine Levy was the most successful Marooners bowler with 3-28 in his 10-over spell and Ottley grabbed 2-24 from eight overs.

