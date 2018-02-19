Super50, Feb.

Final Points Table

Kent vs Hurricanes

Specially invited club Kent Cricket Club sealed a spot in the final four of the CWI Regional Super50 competition following a 23 run victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes via the D/L method.

Despite Jamaica’s big win over USA Cricket, the result pushed Kent to 25 points after eight games, one behind Group B leaders Guyana and one ahead of the eliminated Jamaica franchise. After winning the toss and choosing to bat Kent were off to an amazing start as openers Daniel Bell Drummond and Zak Crawley put on 96 for the first wicket.

Scorpions vs USA

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Jamaica Scorpions easily disposed of USA Cricket by 80 runs in their final preliminary match of the Regional Super50 here yesterday, but their spot in the semi-finals remained in doubt as English county Kent remained front-runners to take the final berth.

Choosing to bat first at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Scorpions compiled 259 for eight off their 50 overs with Trevon Griffith stroking a top score of 80 and all-rounder Fabian Allen hammering an unbeaten 62.

Steven Taylor scored 40 against his former team, while left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar claimed four for 45.

Scorpions then bundled out USA for 179 off their 50 overs, despite Jaskaran Malhotra's 70.

