Pride defeat Kent to reach Super50 Finals

The Barbados Pride survived a spirited chase by English county Kent to book their place in the final of the Regional Super50 Championship at Coolidge, Antigua, tonight.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Pride made 263 for 3 off their 50 overs. And chasing a revised target of 230 in 43 overs after a second shower, Kent caused a scare in reaching 216 for 8 in 43 overs. Earlier the target had initially been readjusted to a requirement of 259 in 48 overs after the first downpour.

The Pride never got into full throttle down the stretch and after losing only three wickets, could not have been totally satisfied with their eventual score. They got off to an excellent start thanks to openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Omar Phillips who put together 93 for the first wicket. The left-handed Phillips was the more fluent of the two and kept the scoreboard ticking over. He brought up a well-played half-century off the 64th ball bowled to him and counted eight boundaries. He was eventually dismissed for 62 off 70 balls when he missed an attempted sweep and was leg before wicket by off-spinner Adam Riley. In all, he struck ten boundaries and was dismissed in the 22nd over.

read more at Barbados Today

1 comments