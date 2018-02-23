Volcanoes scorch Jaguars to book place in final

The Windwards Volcanoes booked a spot in the finals of the 2018 CWI Super50 Cup on Thursday night following a convincing 56-run victory over their more-fancied rivals the Guayana Jaguars at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Volcanoes owed their victory to a run-a-ball century from Tyrone Theophile and a Man-of-the-Match performance from Kavem Hodge, who scored a half-century and picked up three wickets during the Jaguar chase.

Having won the toss, the Jaguars, the four-day champions sent the Volcanoes into bat on a good pitch. However, by the ninth over they were two wickets down losing the out-of-form Johnson Charles and Devon Smith with 50 runs on the board.

Kirk Edwards and Theophile began a repair job with a third-wicket stand of 73 that was broken when Edwards was caught and bowled by Ralmaal Lewis for 27.

