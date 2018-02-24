Archer explains Windies snub

CMC – FAST-bowling star, Jofra Archer says his snub by West Indies selectors for the 2014 Under-19 World Cup fueled his desire to represent England, and has once again shot down any suggestion of representing the Caribbean side.

The 22-year-old Barbadian featured in three matches for the Young Windies on Bangladesh Under-19’s tour of the Caribbean in 2013, but failed to make the final cut for the World Cup staged in the United Arab Emirates the following year.“It wasn’t really anything to do with injuries,” Archer told the Times about his being overlooked.

“I wasn’t selected, so I had to think about what to do next. Once I knew it was an option, it was an easy decision to move to England.”He added: “I was angry with the West Indies, so that helped me with my decision to come and try to play for England.”

61 comments