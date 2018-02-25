Windward Islands Volcanoes Super50 Cup 2018 Champions

A fightback that began in the middle of the Barbados Pride innings helped the Windward Islands Volcanoes dethrone the defending Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Festival champions in the final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday.

The Volcanoes ended up three-wicket winners in a closely contested affair, scoring 236-7 in chase of the Pride’s 232-9. There were still three deliveries to go when West Indies Under-19 batsman Alick Athanaze drove Shamar Springer to the cover boundary for the winning runs.

Choosing to bat first, the Pride looked in good shape, despite losing the wicket of Omar Phillips for a duck, after Jonathan Carter, promoted to number three, scored a handsome 80 from 108 deliveries to help get them on the way.

Pride skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, could only manage 30 after his semi-final hundred put the defending champions into the final, but Roston Chase’s 44 right after his captain’s departure threatened to indicate a score over 250 was on the cards.

SportsMax has the full report

ESPNcricinfo has the full scorecard

0 comments