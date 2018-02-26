CWI increases investment in Women's cricket

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed its continued commitment to further developing Women’s Cricket in the region.



Following the successful declaration of the three host countries; Guyana, St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda, for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20 2018 that will be held in the Caribbean in November, CWI Chief Executive Johnny Grave said, “As defending World T20 Champions, the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 provides us with the perfect platform for promoting and growing the women’s game throughout the Caribbean.



The CEO added “we will shortly be announcing our new five-year strategic plan and improving the opportunities for women and girls to get involved in cricket is one of our top priorities. Our annual investment in Women’s Cricket is now approaching US$3 million a year, which includes significantly increased retainers for our WINDIES Women’s team, as well as their participation in the 2nd Edition of the ICC Women’s Championship.





CWI confirmed the following:

As part of the new CWI five-year strategic plan (2018 – 2023); achieving equality in women’s cricket is one of the organization’s eight strategic objectives.

The new WINDIES Women’s retainer contracts are higher than the regional professional male counterparts.

The WINDES Women’s team are taking part in the 2nd Edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, and the recent series against Sri Lanka was streamed live on www.windiescricket.com.

CWI’s regional Women’s tournament will take place in Jamaica in June with teams playing both 50-over and T20 formats.

CWI has confirmed its support to the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) in hosting the 2nd edition of a Women’s T20 Franchise Tournament. The event is open to all women’s players from the region and is scheduled for April 30 to May 12 this year.

More than 50 per cent of CWI’s executive workforce is female and Jennifer Nero has served on the board as an independent director for almost a decade.

CWI will soon announce the appointment of a full-time WINDIES Women’s team head coach.



The WINDIES Women are now in New Zealand preparing for their upcoming series of three ODIs and five IT20s.

