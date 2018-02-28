Windies A have victory in sight in Antigua

Jomel Warrican took his ninth wicket of the match as England ended the third day of the third unofficial Test against Windies ‘A’ in dire straits against Windies A at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Warrican, who continues to mystify the Lions batsmen, ended the day with 3 for 36 to leave England on 132 for 6 at stumps still 276 shy of the target but with only four second-innings wickets remaining following an intriguing end to day three of the match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

SportsMax has the report

