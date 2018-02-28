Main

Windies A have victory in sight in Antigua

Thu, Mar 1, '18

 

Windies v England

Jomel Warrican took his ninth wicket of the match as England ended the third day of the third unofficial Test against Windies ‘A’ in dire straits against Windies A at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Warrican, who continues to mystify the Lions batsmen, ended the day with 3 for 36 to leave England on 132 for 6 at stumps still 276 shy of the target but with only four second-innings wickets remaining following an intriguing end to day three of the match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

