CARICOM leaders to meet ICC on future of Windies cricket

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – CARICOM leaders will meet with the International Cricket Council (ICC) next month in London to discuss their recently adopted position on the future of West Indies cricket, as they step up pressure on embattled Cricket West Indies (CWI) ito restructure its governance.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, chairman of CARICOM’s Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket, will lead a small delegation of regional leaders who will sit down with cricket’s world governing body in an attempt to convey the “desperate urgency” of the changes required.

According to Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, CARICOM leaders had adopted legal advice at the two-day Intersessional in Haiti earlier this week, concerning CWI’s right to manage the “public good” of West Indies cricket.

Rowley had indicated last July that CARICOM had sought legal advice and had been assured there was a case to be argued on the basis of CWI, as a private entity, continuing to manage a public good.

“The Heads have now taken a decision that we will now, on the basis of our legal advice – which we have adopted at this meeting – we will approach the ICC and indicate to them the position of the Heads of Government of the region, with respect to our adoption of this position of this public good,” Rowley said here.

And we trust that in approaching the ICC – to the extent they will talk with us – we will be able to indicate to them … the desperate urgency that is required for West Indies cricket to be saved by this legislative approach to bring best practice to this public good of West Indies cricket.”

