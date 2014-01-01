Tridents overhaul, Stars strengthen for new season

LONDON, England (CMC) — Barbados Tridents embarked on an overhaul, while St Lucia Stars strengthened considerably for the 2018 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, after both franchises acquired key players in the draft held here yesterday.

The 2014 champions, Tridents, made two key changes to their line-up by allowing the long-serving duo of Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik to depart for other franchises, while acquiring New Zealander Martin Guptill as their first-round pick and also going for the highly-rated Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan in the second round as their marquee player.

Both players have been fixtures for Tridents, with Pollard having captained the side from the inception of the five-year-old league.

Pollard scored 264 runs last season at an average of 33 with three half-centuries, while Shoaib managed 121 runs from five matches in a campaign cut short by national duty.

But with Tridents failing to make the play-offs last year, the franchise have chosen to rebuild with Trinidadian Pollard off to St Lucia Stars and Pakistani Shoaib heading to Guyana Amazon Warriors.

read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments