Windies T20 tour dates to Pakistan revised to April

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the dates for the West Indies series, with all three Twenty20s now carded for April.Initially, the tour was expected to run from March 29 to April 1 in Lahore but PCB chairman Najam Sethi announced yesterday that the Caribbean side would now play matches on April 1, 2 and 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Despite the agreement to play all games in Lahore, Sethi said he was still hopeful of having a match staged in Karachi.“The West Indian Cricket Board (Cricket West Indies) have signed a contract to play three matches in Lahore, but I will try to convince the board to play at least one match in Karachi,” Sethi told media here at the National Stadium.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

