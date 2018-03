West Indies A hold on despite Hain 144

Sam Hain's 144 on England Lions debut went in vain as the visitors narrowly failed to chase down their target against West Indies A in the first of three unofficial ODIs. Warwickshire batsman Hain and Matt Parkinson were involved in an extraordinary last-wicket partnership of 102 but, with six required from the final three balls, Roston Chase had Hain well held on the boundary to snatch victory away.

ESPNcricinfo has the report and scorecard

0 comments