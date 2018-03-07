Hetmyer 127, Gayle 123 blast UAE

HARARE—Man-of-the-Match Shimron Hetmyer and veteran opener Chris Gayle both struck imperious hundreds as West Indies overwhelmed United Arab Emirates by 60 runs to make a winning start to their World Cup qualification campaign yesterday.

Choosing to bat first in the Group A contest at Old Hararians, the Caribbean side motored to a massive 357 for four off their 50 overs, with Hetmyer blasting 127 and fellow left-hander Gayle carving out 123.

Hetmyer faced 93 balls and belted 14 fours and four sixes to mark his maiden One-Day International hundred while Gayle lashed seven fours and 11 massive sixes in a 91-ball innings which delivered his 23rd one-day century. Stroke-maker Shai Hope gathered 35 before retiring hurt with a knock to knee in the final over while left-hander opener Evin Lewis struck 31.

In reply, Rameez Shahzad stroked an impressive unbeaten 112 as UAE rallied to 297 for six off their allotted overs, in an effort that gained the minnows plaudits.

