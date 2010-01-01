Australia the common denominator when it comes to ugly cricketing incidents

Australia have a reputation when it comes to their brand of cricket, and every other test playing nation has experienced it.

They have had major on-field incidents with almost every other nation. When you hear of something unsavoury happening in regards to sledging or on-field abuse, Australia are the common denominator.

Incidents that involve verbal barbs of a non-Aussie twang are incredibly rare in international cricket. Let's go around the world to look at some of the many incidents.

v NEW ZEALAND - There are several minor incidents over the years which have seen the trans-Tasman rivals come to blows on the field.

But one of the more astonishing moments was when Mitchell Johnson appeared to headbutt Scott Styris during a One Day International in Napier in 2010.

Having been whacked for four by Styris, Johnson says he was then nudged in the back as he returned to his mark, starting the ugly scenes on the pitch.

read more at stuff.co.nz

0 comments